UrduPoint.com

Educating Women About Breast Cancer Imperative: VC RMU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Educating women about breast cancer imperative: VC RMU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Professor Dr Muhammad Umar on Sunday said breast cancer was a killing disease but was curable if diagnosed at an earlier stage.

Talking to APP the Vice Chancellor said there was a need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer did not affect only women but the whole family have to bear consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

"Women should begin screening for breast cancer at the age of 40", he said adding, "If you have a family history of breast cancer, you may need to be screened preferably".

Dr Umer said cases of breast cancer in Pakistan was alarming.

"One out of 8th women in Pakistan was diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime," he said.

He revealed that women in the developing world, like Pakistan, tend to die at greater rates than in more developed countries because the disease was generally diagnosed later which resulted in poor treatment results.

Dr Umer informed that to get relevant data and improve the services of health care in hospitals, a unit of Cancer Registry had been set up at Holy Family Hospital with the assistance of surgical specialists and young doctors.

"October is a breast cancer awareness month, but it is also a month to shed light on the importance, actualities and education on breast cancer", he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Education Young Rawalpindi May October Women Sunday Breast Cancer Cancer Family

Recent Stories

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

56 minutes ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

1 hour ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.