UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educating Women About Breast Cancer, Need Of Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:51 PM

Educating women about breast cancer, need of hour

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Thursday said that there is need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer does not affect only a women but whole of the family bears the consequences in terms of social and financial impacts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Thursday said that there is need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer does not affect only a women but whole of the family bears the consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Talking to APP the CEO said that the condition of breast cancer in Pakistan is alarming as Pakistan has highest cases of breast cancer in Asia.

One out of 8th women in Pakistan faced breast cancer during their life,he said.

He further revealed that women in developing world, like Pakistan tend to die at greater rates than in more developed countries because the disease is generally detected later when treatment results are poor.

He said according to the WHO, if the incidence of cancer continues to grow at the present rate, the number of deaths from cancer will increase to more than 13.1 million by 2030 worldwide.

The CEO said that cancer is a killing disease, but is curable if diagnosed at an earlier stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family From Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

37 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.