Educating women about breast cancer, need of hour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Thursday said that there is need to educate women about self-examination because breast cancer does not affect only a women but whole of the family bears the consequences in terms of social and financial impacts.

Talking to APP the CEO said that the condition of breast cancer in Pakistan is alarming as Pakistan has highest cases of breast cancer in Asia.

One out of 8th women in Pakistan faced breast cancer during their life,he said.

He further revealed that women in developing world, like Pakistan tend to die at greater rates than in more developed countries because the disease is generally detected later when treatment results are poor.

He said according to the WHO, if the incidence of cancer continues to grow at the present rate, the number of deaths from cancer will increase to more than 13.1 million by 2030 worldwide.

The CEO said that cancer is a killing disease, but is curable if diagnosed at an earlier stage.