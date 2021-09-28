(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has said that educating women was mandatory for progressive society as it was incomplete without their education.

Speaking at a awareness seminar under the auspices of Women Peace Forum-II here on Monday, he stated that education was important for women in modern times because an educated mother advances a family in a better way.

Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal on the occasion said it was on account of education that women were proving their capabilities in every field of life.

He stressed that we have to give women all those rights islam had granted to them.

BZU Director, Dr Nauman Abbasi, VAWC in charge Munazza Butt, BZU Political Department Research Scholar, Anjum Riaz and others also spoke.