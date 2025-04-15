Education A Path To Progress: Dr. Humayun Khattak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Sub-Division Education Officer (SDEO) Dera Ismail Khan Dr. Humayun Khattak has said that education is a beacon that leads humanity out of darkness and towards progress, awareness, and prosperity.
While addressing students during a prize distribution ceremony, enrollment campaign, and plantation walk held at Government Primary school Ahir Abad.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Khattak emphasized that education is not confined to textbooks but is a complete path to improving lives. He reiterated the belief that along with quality education, students must also receive moral guidance and character-building opportunities.
Highlighting the students' achievements, he praised their excellent performance not only in academics but also in extra-curricular activities.
From sports and speech competitions to art and educational fairs, students of GPS Ahir Abad have showcased their talents and brought pride to their institution.
Stage performances, including national songs, skits, plays, and tableaus were also presented during the event.
These performances were a testament to the students’ hard work, passion, and dedication, earning praise from the audience.
