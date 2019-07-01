Education Advisor took notice of errors in DMCs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary education here Monday took notice of the news report aired by private tv channel regarding mistakes in DMCs in recent SSC examination held by board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar.

The Advisor in a statement said that mistakes in Detailed Mark Certificate (DMCs) having same numbers to several students of a school at Charsadda district were printed and the Secretary Education KP has been directed to probe the matter and submit report in this connection.