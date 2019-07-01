UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Advisor Took Notice Of Errors In DMCs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Education Advisor took notice of errors in DMCs

Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education here Monday took notice of the news report aired by private TV channel regarding mistakes in DMCs in recent SSC examination held by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for Elementary and Secondary education here Monday took notice of the news report aired by private tv channel regarding mistakes in DMCs in recent SSC examination held by board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar.

The Advisor in a statement said that mistakes in Detailed Mark Certificate (DMCs) having same numbers to several students of a school at Charsadda district were printed and the Secretary Education KP has been directed to probe the matter and submit report in this connection.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Same Charsadda BISE TV

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

10 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

17 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

17 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

25 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.