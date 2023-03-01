Education and enforcement campaign of traffic police in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police to educate road users and ensure the implementation of traffic laws is in full swing.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure the safety of people while road users are being educated about traffic rules.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has constituted special teams to educate road users, control violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

During this campaign, action is being ensured against underage bikers, rash drivers and those violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, zonal DSPs are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while various police are educating people about road safety rules.

Parents are also requested to fulfill their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was aimed to protect the precious lives of citizens. Chief Traffic Officer has appealed to the parents to demonstrate responsibility by not allowing their young children to ride bikes or cars to avoid accidents. He said that the purpose of the operation was aimed to protect precious lives.