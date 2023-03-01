UrduPoint.com

Education And Enforcement Campaign Of Traffic Police In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Education and enforcement campaign of traffic police in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police to educate road users and ensure the implementation of traffic laws is in full swing.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure the safety of people while road users are being educated about traffic rules.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has constituted special teams to educate road users, control violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

During this campaign, action is being ensured against underage bikers, rash drivers and those violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, zonal DSPs are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens while various police are educating people about road safety rules.

Parents are also requested to fulfill their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was aimed to protect the precious lives of citizens.  Chief Traffic Officer has appealed to the parents to demonstrate responsibility by not allowing their young children to ride bikes or cars to avoid accidents. He said that the purpose of the operation was aimed to protect precious lives.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Car Traffic Young Nasir

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

7 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UAE Media Councilâ€™, headed by ..

37 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

38 minutes ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

42 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.