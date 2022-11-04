UrduPoint.com

Education And Health Are The Top Priorities Of The Government, Chief Secretary GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Education and health are the top priorities of the government, Chief Secretary GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani has said that the education-friendly reforms and practical measures of the government are underway and all financial powers have been transferred to area Education Officers and Principals.

The chief secretary GB said while talking to media that all newly recruited teachers in GB were being trained through the Aga Khan Education Training Network. Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said that three additional salaries would be given to the teachers of the first five schools who perform best in the Federal board examinations, two additional salaries for the sixth to tenth positions and two additional salaries to the teachers of those schools whose enrollment rate in schools is doubled.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said that technology fellows would provide computer training to middle school students while secondary school students would be taught a new curriculum of entrepreneurship.

He said that the implementation of Learning Management System (LMS) in 34 high and higher secondary schools, solarization of 181 schools, provision of sports equipment in 500 schools, teaching of public speaking in schools by expert and renowned speakers, establishment of IT labs in 300 schools, provision of free meals in 50 Primary schools, conversion of 2/3 classrooms of primary schools to 6 classrooms primary schools will be significant progress in terms of education reforms.

He said that education and health were the top priorities of the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for that a coordinated action plan and concrete measures were underway.

