'Education And Preaching Are Sunnahs':says Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that education and preaching were the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), whose teachings transformed the world into a cradle of knowledge and peace.

Addressing the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference here late on Monday night, Gilani said that true revolution could only be achieved by promoting education. He added that the annual conference aimed to spread the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings and further strengthen the tradition of celebrating his birth anniversary through the platform of Anjuman Islamia.

He highlighted that his forefathers played a historic role in promoting education in the region, establishing institutions such as Islamia High Schools at Haram Gate and Daulat Gate, Shaukat Kindergarten, and various other institutions. “Even today, these institutions continue to spread knowledge,” he remarked.

Gilani maintained that Islamia High Schools and Alimdar Hussain Degree College in Multan were leading educational institutions, while Gilani Law College took pride in having ten PhD scholars as faculty, offering PhD and LLM programs.

He emphasized that his family had always been dedicated to serving others,guided by principles of service and unwavering commitment to their ideology. “Those who work with an ideology remain alive in history,” he remarked.

The conference was attended by Sajjada Nashin of Musa Pak Shaheed shrine, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, prominent politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, President Anjuman Islamia Syed Imran Hassan Gilani, Syed Ghulam Yazdani Gilani, Amir Hassan Gilani, Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Abdul Waheed Arain, Abdul Ghafar Dogar, Mazhar Javed, Amjad Bukhari, Akmal Wains, alongside scholars, notables, and a large number of citizens.

