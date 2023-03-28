Education authorities directed to compile list of absent employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad chairing a meeting here Tuesday directed the education department to compile a list of employees that are absent from duties for a long time.

The meeting was briefed by District Monitoring Officer, Tariq Jamal, and Deputy Distirct Education Officer, Mehboob Ullah about education-related matters.

Addressing the meeting, DC was directed to compile a report of absent employees for submission to higher authorities.

He also directed to fill of vacant posts and computer teachers on a priority basis besides the provision of basic facilities including potable water in schools.

He said the data of schools that have electricity poles on their premises would be shared with Wapda for removal.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jan Muhammad, District Education Officer(F), and representatives of Wapda and Education Monitoring Authority.