Education Authority recommends promotions of 421 teachers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The District education Authority (DEA) has recommended promotions of 421 teachers in the district.

The officials of DEA said a meeting of a sub-committee was held here under chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Riaz Qadeer Bhatti and approved cases of male and female teachers,including 376 arts teachers, 37 science and eight Arabic teachers.