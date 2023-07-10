Open Menu

Education, Awareness Inevitable To Control Population

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Education, awareness inevitable to control population

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal on Tuesday said that the dream of economic development could not be fulfilled without controlling the growing population

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal on Tuesday said that the dream of economic development could not be fulfilled without controlling the growing population.

MCCI president expressed these views while addressing the awareness session on World population day organized by population welfare department at Multan chamber here on Monday.

Director Public Relations Sajjad Jahania, ex speaker of the House Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Convener Women Wing Multan chamber Mrs. Rumana Tanveer Sheikh, Dr. Ifat Bucha, Muhammad Shafiq also addressed the session. Senior Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, members of the chamber, journalists, scholars and women participated.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the poor country with limited resources could not bear the expansion in population and added that education and awareness are inevitable to control the population.

District Officer Population Welfare Department, Fayaz Ahmed Chaudhary, said that the department was making all possible efforts to control the population within available resources.

He said that their services were available free of charge regarding awareness sessions.

Director Public Relations Department, Sajjad Jehania said that population was the biggest problem of the country and population could be controlled through social and religious points of view.

Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh said that a balanced family, easy life and a healthy society, prosperous Pakistan was the best slogan of the Population Welfare Department which needs to be followed.

Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh and Mrs Romana Tanvir presented symbol of house to Fayaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Director of Public Relations Sajjad Jahania. An awareness walk was also held.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Poor Education Population Welfare Rashid Chamber Nadeem Ahmed Women Commerce Family All Industry Best

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

15 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

14 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

14 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

14 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

14 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

14 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

11 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

11 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

11 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

11 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan