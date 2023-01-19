Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the ECW project of BRSP in the DC Conference hall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the ECW project of BRSP in the DC Conference hall.

The meeting was attended by Jahan DEO Jafar Zarkun, DOE Hafeezullah Mrree, SP Malik Abdul Ghaffar Selachi, DDEO Shams Marree, Senior Medical Officer Dr Khalid Marree, Field Supervisor Balochistan Education Foundation Muhammad Yousuf and other concerned officials.

District Coordinator Mir Shah Bilal Marree gave a detailed briefing regarding the aims and objectives of the ECW project and said that BRSP was currently working on the ECW project in three districts of Balochistan: Kohlu, Panjgur and Loralai.

While giving a briefing, he said that under this project, the focus was on education and refugees in these districts, improvement of education in Kohlu and children who were out of school for any reason.

He said that with the support of the education department, they should be admitted to schools by providing facilities and also making the disabled a part of educational activities in the same areas While addressing the participants of the meeting, Qurban Magsi said that getting education, especially modern education was the basic right of every child.

He said in this regard, people belonging to every walk of life could play their role in this by cooperating with the Department of Education and partner institutions adding that it was no less than a challenge to successfully continue academic activities in society and reach the set target.

Appreciating the efforts of all the institutions in this regard, he said that the initiative taken by BRSP with the Department of Education would speed up the educational activities in the district.

In this regard, the district administration will support the institution at all levels. There is a need to work on education in the district and it requires mutual cooperation of all stakeholders and social development can only happen when we focus on education, he added.