Education basic right of every child; says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that education is basic right of every child.

In a message on the occasion of International Day against Child Labor here on Monday, he said children are future of a nation and they must be stopped from working in kilns, workshops, hotels and forced begging.

Balighur Rehman said the number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly during the previous rule of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), adding that the then Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took special steps to check children from working as kiln workers.

The Governor Punjab said there is need for collective efforts to create awareness about child labor among people and end child labor in the society.