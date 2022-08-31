Education board announces SSC result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced result of annual examination of Secondary school Certificate-2022 here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner/Chairman board Zahid Hussain uploaded the result on website.

Controller examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, Secretary Board Dr Saleem Shah and PRO Sajid Naqvi and others were present.

Overall 162,196 candidates appeared in the examination of which 118,650 were declared pass. The pass percentage was recorded as 73.15.

The result can be checked through website or by sending the roll number via sms on 800240.