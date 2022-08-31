UrduPoint.com

Education Board Announces SSC Result

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Education board announces SSC result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced result of annual examination of Secondary school Certificate-2022 here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner/Chairman board Zahid Hussain uploaded the result on website.

Controller examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, Secretary Board Dr Saleem Shah and PRO Sajid Naqvi and others were present.

Overall 162,196 candidates appeared in the examination of which 118,650 were declared pass. The pass percentage was recorded as 73.15.

The result can be checked through website or by sending the roll number via sms on 800240.

Related Topics

Faisalabad BISE SMS

Recent Stories

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solid ..

UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

31 minutes ago
 PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today

50 minutes ago
 Lahore Board announces results of matriculation ex ..

Lahore Board announces results of matriculation exam

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st August 2022

3 hours ago
 Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.