Education board announces SSC result-2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad has announced the results of the annual examination of secondary school certificate-2023, here on Monday.

The Commissioner/Chairman board Silwat Saeed uploaded the result on a website at 10 a.

m.

Overall 156,212 candidates appeared in the examination of which 127,715 were declared pass. The pass percentage recorded 81.76.

The result can be seen at the website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or by sending roll number at 800240.