Education board approves budget 2023-24

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Board of Governors of Education Board Sargodha unanimously approved the amended budget of the institution on Monday for the financial year 2022-23, and the budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting of the Board of Governors was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner and Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

Additional Secretary Higher Education Commission Mehboob Ahmed, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr. Ilyas Tariq and Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and other members participated in the meeting.

The Board of Governors, Administrative Expenses ,Operating Expenses of the Board, Communication, Utility Expenses,Consultancy and Contractual Work, Changes in Operating Leases -,travel and Transportation Charges ,General Expenses ,Store Purchases, Advance Grants ,Increase in Salaries ,Loans to Board Employees Facilitation of services, computerization of various departments of the organization, repair and maintenance of various machinery, transfer development funds and the features of development budget were also presented.

Appointment of legal advisor to the board of governors, approval of advance to the director of physical education for participation of teams in various sports, termination of the Primary school of the board, increase in payment to the security officer were also approved.

In the meeting, it was agreed to postpone the agenda presented regarding the regularization of daily wages employees till the next meeting of the Board of Governors.

Commissioner Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no new burden should be placed on the students while all the issues related to the construction of new board building and gymnasium should be completed soon.

Important decisions were taken to further improve the performance of the organization and for the welfare of the employees in the meeting.