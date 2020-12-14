UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Board Examiners Action Committee Stages Protest Demonstration

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

Education board examiners action committee stages protest demonstration

The teachers belonged to different associations staged a protest demonstration under the banner of Education Board examiners action committee here outside Hyderabad Press Club on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The teachers belonged to different associations staged a protest demonstration under the banner of Education Board examiners action committee here outside Hyderabad Press Club on Monday.

The members of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association, Sindh Professors Subject Specialists Association and Sindh Association of Subject Specialists jointly formed the education board examiners action committee for acceptance of their demands.

During the demonstration, the protestors demanded the authorities concerned to stop insulting the teachers, clear the outstanding dues of examiners in respect of assessment and duties as external superintendents in the examinations 2018-2019 and provision of funds to education boards of the province so that the management concerned could be able to address their others issues.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Education Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

47 seconds ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19 Claims 6 more lives, infects 1260 others

2 minutes ago

Public hearing held to address grievances regardin ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar gets 'reassuring' prognosis after ankle inj ..

2 minutes ago

Survey Says 69% of Italian Firms Fully Active Amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.