Education board examiners action committee stages protest demonstration

The teachers belonged to different associations staged a protest demonstration under the banner of Education Board examiners action committee here outside Hyderabad Press Club on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The teachers belonged to different associations staged a protest demonstration under the banner of Education Board examiners action committee here outside Hyderabad Press Club on Monday.

The members of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association, Sindh Professors Subject Specialists Association and Sindh Association of Subject Specialists jointly formed the education board examiners action committee for acceptance of their demands.

During the demonstration, the protestors demanded the authorities concerned to stop insulting the teachers, clear the outstanding dues of examiners in respect of assessment and duties as external superintendents in the examinations 2018-2019 and provision of funds to education boards of the province so that the management concerned could be able to address their others issues.