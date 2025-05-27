Education board extend schedule for online registration for Grade-9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad has extended the schedule for regular admission and online registration for matriculation Part-I, (Grade-9) session 2025-27.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, the age of the concerned student must be 11 years and 2 months on August 1, 2025 for registration.

The last date for admissions and online registration without late fee has now been fixed June 20. The date with late fee of Rs 600 per student will be from June 21 to July 4.

The students will have to deposit a registration fee of Rs 1,000, processing fee of Rs 800 and sports fee, scholarship fund of Rs 300 per student non-refundable.

He said that in case of delay in the declaration of the 8th Grade result, the students can apply for admission to Grade-9 within 15 days from the date of announcement of the result.

He said that the registration number will be allotted only on the basis of the candidate’s B-form number, so this number should be entered very carefully, otherwise the board will not be responsible in case of incorrect entry.