Education Board Foils Cheating Attempt During Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Tanveer Asghar Awan visited exam centers for the Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025.
During the visit, a student from examination center at Government High school DAV College Road was found cheating and was caught red-handed. He was arrested on the spot and an FIR was registered.
Chairman board said that the exams were conducted under a zero-tolerance policy, with no cheating tolerated, as per CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Strict measures ensure a transparent system, supported by a dedicated staff.
Controller Awan emphasized the board’s focus on a merit-based system, enabling students to succeed through effort. A diligent staff is overseeing the 2025 exams, and a crackdown on the cheating mafia is in progress, with no violations permitted.
Recent Stories
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov5 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates Imam Mehdi Park and Sports Ground at a cost of Rs 150 million5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Focal Person for joint action on flood relief, climate-resilient develop ..5 minutes ago
-
BZU launches 23 new programs, overcomes Rs 670m deficit: VC5 minutes ago
-
Education board foils cheating attempt during exams5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits FDA sports complex5 minutes ago
-
DC Murree reviews civic arrangements ahead of CM’s visit5 minutes ago
-
KU seminar on Quaid’s Pakistan: Past, Present, and Future held5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM vows to thwart terrorism following Quetta blast5 minutes ago
-
Raja Ansari condoles death of Zia Lanjar’s mother5 minutes ago
-
Girl killed in a road accident in Nowshera15 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister reviews development works at Samli Hospital, Murree15 minutes ago