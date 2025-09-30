Education board foils cheating attempt during exams

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Tanveer Asghar Awan visited exam centers for the Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025.

During the visit, a student from examination center at Government High school DAV College Road was found cheating and was caught red-handed. He was arrested on the spot and an FIR was registered.

Chairman board said that the exams were conducted under a zero-tolerance policy, with no cheating tolerated, as per CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Strict measures ensure a transparent system, supported by a dedicated staff.

Controller Awan emphasized the board’s focus on a merit-based system, enabling students to succeed through effort. A diligent staff is overseeing the 2025 exams, and a crackdown on the cheating mafia is in progress, with no violations permitted.