Open Menu

Education Board Foils Cheating Attempt During Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Education board foils cheating attempt during exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Tanveer Asghar Awan visited exam centers for the Matric Second Annual Examinations 2025.

During the visit, a student from examination center at Government High school DAV College Road was found cheating and was caught red-handed. He was arrested on the spot and an FIR was registered.

Chairman board said that the exams were conducted under a zero-tolerance policy, with no cheating tolerated, as per CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Strict measures ensure a transparent system, supported by a dedicated staff.

Controller Awan emphasized the board’s focus on a merit-based system, enabling students to succeed through effort. A diligent staff is overseeing the 2025 exams, and a crackdown on the cheating mafia is in progress, with no violations permitted.

Recent Stories

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

30 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

30 minutes ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

45 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab po ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..

45 minutes ago
 UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

1 hour ago
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

1 hour ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

1 hour ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan