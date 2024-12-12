Education Board Gives Age Relaxation For Registration In Grade-9
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has given 10-months relaxation in lower age limit for online registration in grade-9 for academic session 2024-26.
The new minimum age limit will be 11 years and 2 months for registration against the prior age limit of 12 years.
A spokesperson for the board said on Thursday that in the light of a notification, issued by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen, the education board released new schedule for online registration, according to which the candidates could submit registration fee of Rs. 2,100 including (registration fee Rs. 1,000; processing fee Rs. 800 and sports/scholarship fee Rs. 300) till December 20.
The amended schedule will only be for regular students, the board spokesperson said. The students, however, could contact the registration branch at landline No 041-2517721 for further guidance.
