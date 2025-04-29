Education Board implements strict measures for transparent examinations under CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has taken concrete steps to ensure a fair and transparent examination system for the ongoing Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2025, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of eradicating cheating and promoting academic integrity.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Rawalpindi has set-up 185 examination centers across the division, with more than 1,762 staff deployment to supervise the smooth conduct of exams.

The board has also enforced Section 144 to prohibit unauthorized individuals from entering the examination centers. Moreover, CCTV cameras have also been installed for monitoring by the central control room at the board office.

According to the board's spokesman, strict action would be taken against impersonators and cheating mafias, including legal penalties such as Unfair Means Cases (UMCs), fines, and imprisonment.

He informed APP that the Punjab's Higher Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat and the Secretary Higher Education, Dr Farukh Naveed would directly supervise the exams of HSSC 1st Annual which have started today.

The minister's direct supervisory role the exams is a reflection of the provincial government's dedication to upholding educational standards.

"These measures aim to restore public trust in the examination system and ensure that students are evaluated purely on merit", he said.