Education Board Inks MoU With Buildings Deptt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:35 PM
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Wednesday, between the Education Board Sargodha and the Buildings Department, under which the latter would construct a new building for the board
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Wednesday, between the Education Board Sargodha and the Buildings Department, under which the latter would construct a new building for the board.
A ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Chairman/ Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, in which Secretary Board Abul Hassan Naqvi and Superintendent Engineering Building Department Ghulam Abbas Virk signed the agreement.
The estimated cost of the new building was Rs 420 million and the Buildings Department would complete it in three phases in 18 months. Funds would be provided by the Education Board.
Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, SDO Buildings Muhammad Zahoor and Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin and Engineer Shoaib Sabir Jappa were also present.
Recent Stories
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29
Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS5 minutes ago
-
Regional Tax Office Rwp seals fake cigarette manufacturing factory16 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine lawbreakers16 minutes ago
-
47 FIRs registered during ongoing drive against underage drivers16 minutes ago
-
4812 polling stations in KP declared as sensitive26 minutes ago
-
Dispensation of speedy justice top priority: SSP Investigation26 minutes ago
-
PML-N real representative of people: candidate36 minutes ago
-
New RO takes oath for NA 44 DIKhan-146 minutes ago
-
19 injured in passenger bus-truck collision46 minutes ago
-
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership46 minutes ago
-
President calls for education emergency to enroll 26m out-of-school children56 minutes ago