Education Board Inks MoU With Buildings Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 05:35 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Wednesday, between the Education Board Sargodha and the Buildings Department, under which the latter would construct a new building for the board

A ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Chairman/ Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, in which Secretary Board Abul Hassan Naqvi and Superintendent Engineering Building Department Ghulam Abbas Virk signed the agreement.

The estimated cost of the new building was Rs 420 million and the Buildings Department would complete it in three phases in 18 months. Funds would be provided by the Education Board.

Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, SDO Buildings Muhammad Zahoor and Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin and Engineer Shoaib Sabir Jappa were also present.

Education Sargodha

