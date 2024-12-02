Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Monday has announced the schedule for the submission of admission forms and fees for the 2025 annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades.

The dates for the exams will be disclosed later, the board has outlined the deadlines for form submissions.

Regular students from government and private institutions can submit their forms with a normal fee until January 7, 2025. For submissions with a double fee, the deadline is January 22, 2025, and for a triple fee, it is February 7, 2025.

The fee structure for private students has also been defined. For 9th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2200, the double fee is Rs. 3400, and the triple fee is Rs. 4600. For 10th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2800, the double fee is Rs. 4300, and the triple fee is Rs.

5800.

Students wishing to improve their marks must pay Rs. 3300 as a normal fee, Rs. 4800 as a double fee, or Rs. 6300 as a triple fee for complete exams in either 9th or 10th grade. For students appearing in both grades or more than nine subjects, the normal fee is Rs. 3800, the double fee is Rs. 5300, and the triple fee is Rs. 6800.

In addition, the board has set specific charges for other services. A change in the examination center will cost Rs. 5000, while setting up a new center will require Rs. 80,000. The fee for appointing a writer has been fixed at Rs. 3000.

The board has instructed all students to submit their forms through the online admission module by the respective deadlines and ensure that a signed copy is sent to the board office via their institutions. Forms submitted after the specified dates will not be entertained under any circumstances.