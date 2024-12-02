Open Menu

Education Board Issues Schedule For 2025 Annual Exams For 9th, 10th Grades

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Monday has announced the schedule for the submission of admission forms and fees for the 2025 annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades.

The dates for the exams will be disclosed later, the board has outlined the deadlines for form submissions.

Regular students from government and private institutions can submit their forms with a normal fee until January 7, 2025. For submissions with a double fee, the deadline is January 22, 2025, and for a triple fee, it is February 7, 2025.

The fee structure for private students has also been defined. For 9th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2200, the double fee is Rs. 3400, and the triple fee is Rs. 4600. For 10th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2800, the double fee is Rs. 4300, and the triple fee is Rs.

5800.

Students wishing to improve their marks must pay Rs. 3300 as a normal fee, Rs. 4800 as a double fee, or Rs. 6300 as a triple fee for complete exams in either 9th or 10th grade. For students appearing in both grades or more than nine subjects, the normal fee is Rs. 3800, the double fee is Rs. 5300, and the triple fee is Rs. 6800.

In addition, the board has set specific charges for other services. A change in the examination center will cost Rs. 5000, while setting up a new center will require Rs. 80,000. The fee for appointing a writer has been fixed at Rs. 3000.

The board has instructed all students to submit their forms through the online admission module by the respective deadlines and ensure that a signed copy is sent to the board office via their institutions. Forms submitted after the specified dates will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Abbottabad BISE January February All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

6 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan