Education Board Issues Schedule For 2025 Annual Exams For 9th, 10th Grades
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Monday has announced the schedule for the submission of admission forms and fees for the 2025 annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades.
The dates for the exams will be disclosed later, the board has outlined the deadlines for form submissions.
Regular students from government and private institutions can submit their forms with a normal fee until January 7, 2025. For submissions with a double fee, the deadline is January 22, 2025, and for a triple fee, it is February 7, 2025.
The fee structure for private students has also been defined. For 9th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2200, the double fee is Rs. 3400, and the triple fee is Rs. 4600. For 10th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs. 2800, the double fee is Rs. 4300, and the triple fee is Rs.
5800.
Students wishing to improve their marks must pay Rs. 3300 as a normal fee, Rs. 4800 as a double fee, or Rs. 6300 as a triple fee for complete exams in either 9th or 10th grade. For students appearing in both grades or more than nine subjects, the normal fee is Rs. 3800, the double fee is Rs. 5300, and the triple fee is Rs. 6800.
In addition, the board has set specific charges for other services. A change in the examination center will cost Rs. 5000, while setting up a new center will require Rs. 80,000. The fee for appointing a writer has been fixed at Rs. 3000.
The board has instructed all students to submit their forms through the online admission module by the respective deadlines and ensure that a signed copy is sent to the board office via their institutions. Forms submitted after the specified dates will not be entertained under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence12 seconds ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 1319 seconds ago
-
Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah30 seconds ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness33 seconds ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM36 seconds ago
-
Woman killed, three Injured in road accident43 seconds ago
-
Digital screens hurting reading habits: Dr Ravish45 seconds ago
-
199 moza jat digitized for revenue services in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
Post-Promotion Statutory Training for senior civil Judges, judicial magistrates and Qazis commences11 minutes ago
-
Kinnow export on continuous decline due to climate change impacts, old age variety41 minutes ago
-
Eight more cases of chikungunya reported from Peshawar41 minutes ago
-
Kohat meeting addresses public concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi41 minutes ago