Education board to declare SSC result on July 09

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad will declare the result of Secondary school Certificate (1st annual) here on July 9 (Tuesday).

In this regard, prize distribution ceremony will be held at Shahzad hall, Divisional Model College, Near Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed will preside over the ceremony.

She will upload the result at the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.

According to controller Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali, the position holder students will be awarded with medals and certificates.

The candidates can check their result by sending their roll numbers at 800240.