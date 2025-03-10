Education Board vigilant on SSC Exams

Zero tolerance policy is being strictly implemented during the ongoing annual examinations to eradicate the scourge of 'Booti' mafia. Students should be encouraged to put their cognitive potential into the writings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Zero tolerance policy is being strictly implemented during the ongoing annual examinations to eradicate the scourge of 'Booti' mafia. Students should be encouraged to put their cognitive potential into the writings.

This was expressed by the Chairman education board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan after a comprehensive visit at various examination centers set up in Tala Gang. He visited the examination centers in Tala Gang, Chakwal and Bhagwal, in connection with the Matriculation First Annual 2025 examination.

Speaking after the visit, he said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, no negligence would be tolerated to eliminate cheating mafias.

"Actions are being taken against the cheating mafia in a transparent and systematic manner", he said.

He said that crackdown against the cheating mafia has been launched.

The Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan too, visited various examination centers in Kamra, Bahtar and Attock. During the visit, he checked the seating plan of the candidates, lighting arrangements and the attendance of the invigilators.

Issuing instructions to the examination staff, he said that they should perform their duty as a national duty.

"It is your responsibility to provide the best facilities to the candidates appearing for the examination", he said. He further said that all the examination centers were being monitored effectively.