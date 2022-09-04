Education boards employees to stage protest demonstration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Sunday announced that a protest demonstration would be held in front of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly besides boycotting the publication of inter board results by education boards employees.

Talking to media persons here, he said the deadlock is maintained between the representatives of the boards and the Secretary Education until the demands we have made with the Secretary Education would not be accepted.

He said on September 5, a call has been given to all employees of eight educational boards to reach at 12.00 noon.

He said the employees of all 8 boards are participating in the protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly.