UrduPoint.com

Education Boards Employees To Stage Protest Demonstration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Education boards employees to stage protest demonstration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Secretary General of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri on Sunday announced that a protest demonstration would be held in front of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly besides boycotting the publication of inter board results by education boards employees.

Talking to media persons here, he said the deadlock is maintained between the representatives of the boards and the Secretary Education until the demands we have made with the Secretary Education would not be accepted.

He said on September 5, a call has been given to all employees of eight educational boards to reach at 12.00 noon.

He said the employees of all 8 boards are participating in the protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Protest Education Provincial Assembly September Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

20 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.