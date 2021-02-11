Education Body deliberate on Ibadat university, NAVTTC bills

National Assembly Standing Committee on on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Thursday deliberated the two bills including Ibadat International University Islamabad and NAVTTC and unanimously recommended that they may be passed from lower house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Thursday deliberated the two bills including Ibadat International University Islamabad and NAVTTC and unanimously recommended that they may be passed from lower house.

The recommendations were taken in the 16th meeting of the standing committee held here under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on January 20,2021. However, it also deferred the Agenda item No. 2 till next meeting with recommendation that a detailed chart of all recommendations be prepared for perusal of members.

The committee considered The Ibadat International university Islamabad Bill, moved by Amjad Ali Khan MNA. After detail deliberations the committee unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed with amendments as recommended by the Higher Education Commission.

The committee considered The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment Bill) moved by Uzma Riaz MNA. After detail deliberations the committee unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed by the Assembly.

The members were briefed by the representatives of Allama Iqbal Open University about its working and impact on Higher Education.

The education body appreciated performance and working of the University. It was also discussed during the meeting that Vice Chancellor of the University shall coordinate and discuss about his requirements two members of the Committee namely, Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Ali Khan with regard to its budgetary requirements as well as establishment of its campus at various places.

Report of the Sub-Committee was presented before the Committee. It was observed by the Committee that 7 Bills were referred to the Sub-Committee as ToR's.

The Convener of the Sub-Committee through report has submitted its recommendations that all these Bills shall be considered by the main Committee and the said Committee may kindly be dissolved.

The committee approved recommendation of the Sub-Committee and dissolved the same. However, a new Sub-Committee was also constituted under rule 224 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 under the convenorship of Sadaqat Ali Khan with ToR, to look and evaluate the working and performance of Federal Universities.