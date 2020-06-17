UrduPoint.com
Education Budget Increased To Rs244.5 Bn

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Education budget increased to Rs244.5 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Wednesday increased the education budget to Rs244.5 billion compared with Rs212.4 billion for financial year 2019-20.

The provincial government has allocated funds which is 25.2 percent of its current revenue budget.

In ADP for the next financial year 2020-21, education sector has been allocated a total development budget of Rs21.1 billion for 397 on-going and 11 new but un-approved schemes.

An allocation of Rs3.1 billion is provided under Foreign Projects Assitance (FPA) inaddition to the provincial development budget resource allocation.

