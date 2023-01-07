UrduPoint.com

Education Budget Insufficient For Development Of Schools: Sindh Minister For Education Syed Sardar Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah has said that the allocation of Rs 252.01 billion in the budget for the Education Department is insufficient for the development of schools.

According to a spokesman for the education department, he said here on Saturday that out of the aforesaid budget, Rs 192.

53 billion were spent in terms of salaries and pensions.

The minister had apprised the lawmakers of the challenges being faced by the department,The minister had said that Rs 44.17 billion of the education budget were spent in terms of various grants.

Sardar Shah had said that the development budget of Rs 15 billion for the department was insufficient for the development of the schools.

