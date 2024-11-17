Education central route to developmet: Khalid Maqbool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training , Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said, education is the sole path to Development of the country.

He expressed these words while addressing as chief guest at the convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Sindh Chapter, held in Karachi on Sunday.

The minister emphasized that education is not only a necessity of the times but also the first commandment of our religion.

He warned that if we fail to align ourselves with the demands of the present era and do not strive to change ourselves, external forces will impose their changes upon us.

Federal Minister for Education and Vice-Chancellor AIOU has distributed degrees to passed out students and the students with outstanding performance were awarded gold medals.

Congratulating the graduates, the Federal Minister emphasized that their success is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the quality education provided by Allama Iqbal Open University, along with the efforts and competence of its teachers.

He remarked that the fast-changing world has transformed everything, and those who fail to adapt are left behind, as even divine intervention does not aid those unwilling to change themselves.

Highlighting Pakistan's youth as both an opportunity and a challenge, he noted that 65% of the country's population comprises young people, equating to approximately 180 million youth.

He urged them to adapt to contemporary changes to contribute effectively to the country's progress.

The Minister gave special congratulations to the gold medal recipients, stating that their medals are a source of pride for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nasir Mahmood mentioned that AIOU has 10 regional campuses in Sindh, with around 44,000 students currently enrolled.

He revealed that approximately five million students have graduated from the university to date, claiming that there is hardly a household in Pakistan without a student or graduate of AIOU.

Dr. Nasir highlighted that AIOU's educational scope is no longer confined to Pakistan, with students from 36 countries pursuing education at this prestigious institution.

He congratulated the graduates, saying, "This university is yours, and you are our pride. Let us contribute to the progress of this nation."