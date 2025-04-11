Education CEO visits Govt Girls Elementary School Bhayrhi

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) education Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Hussain Alvi paid a visit to Government Girls Elementary School Bhayrhi on Friday.

He visited various classes and appreciated performance of school headmistress Madam Sehrish Bukhari and asked all the staff to become exemplary teachers like the headmistress of the school.

Later, the CEO addressed the schoolteachers and said that the children coming to the school are your trust, educate and train them in the true sense so that in the future these children can bring glory to their country and nation.

The CEO Education urged teachers to be punctual, have the monthly academic performance reports of the students saved in files, and meet with their parents to show them this report, and teachers should also keep their academic diaries complete at all times.