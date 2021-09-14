UrduPoint.com

Education CEOs Tasked To Form Teams For Hockey League

Tue 14th September 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Education Department South Punjab directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) District education Authorities to meet target of grounds, kits and team formation for Inter Boards and Hockey League competition.

In a letter written to DHAs heads of South Punjab 11 districts , the department had set target of preparation of grounds and availability of hockey items and school teams' formation by Sept 18.

The competition between (Boys/Girls) would be organized from September 20 to September 30 at tehsil level, it said and added that Inter district matches would be held from October 1 to October 10.

Likewise, Inter District competitions would be arranged from October 10 to October 20, it stated.

All Higher and Higher Secondary School would constitute hockey teams for the league, the letter said.

The schools would also arrange two goal-keepers gears in addition to hockey sticks, it concluded.

