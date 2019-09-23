Education City costing Rs1.5bn to be established in North Waziristan: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle with the establishment of Education City in Tribal District North Waziristan and directed the concerned quarters to make it part of the 10 years development plan for the merged areas

Further to enhance enrollment at higher educational level and to reduce drop out ratio at Post graduate level. The Chief Minister was informed that the purpose of establishing education city is to increase literacy rate in North Waziristan which is the lowest in the newly merged Districts. The meeting was also briefed regarding Education City Development Plan. Under the master plan, the Education City will consist of Private Universities, UET North Waziristan University, Agriculture University, hostels, water reservoirs, mosques, Medical College and Teaching Hospitals, sports Complex, emergency Services, Government University of Waziristan and Community spaces. The cost of the project will be Rs1.5 billion where feasibility has been already made for allocation of land and estimated cost.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent government is focused on providing quality education, especially female education in the whole province including the Tribal Districts. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Representatives of Tochi Welfare Organization and others.