UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education City Costing Rs1.5bn To Be Established In North Waziristan: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:25 PM

Education City costing Rs1.5bn to be established in North Waziristan: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle with the establishment of Education City in Tribal District North Waziristan and directed the concerned quarters to make it part of the 10 years development plan for the merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle with the establishment of Education City in Tribal District North Waziristan and directed the concerned quarters to make it part of the 10 years development plan for the merged areas. Chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of Education City at North Waziristan, the Chief Minister directed for making working group wherein private sector, representatives of Tochi Welfare Organization and government officials will be included. The incumbent government will give its all out support for such important initiatives, he said adding provision of quality education especially female education in newly merged districts is the priority of provincial government. Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding the establishment of Education City at North Waziristan. The meeting was informed that TOCHI Organization has acquired the requisite land which is located at Pir Kalay Tappi at the Junction of three subdivisions of North Waziristan where all the people of the District will be benefited. The meeting was further told that the objectives of the Education City is to provide quality Higher Education to people of the District at their door step and to create competitive Educational ambiance to achieve quality education.

Further to enhance enrollment at higher educational level and to reduce drop out ratio at Post graduate level. The Chief Minister was informed that the purpose of establishing education city is to increase literacy rate in North Waziristan which is the lowest in the newly merged Districts. The meeting was also briefed regarding Education City Development Plan. Under the master plan, the Education City will consist of Private Universities, UET North Waziristan University, Agriculture University, hostels, water reservoirs, mosques, Medical College and Teaching Hospitals, sports Complex, emergency Services, Government University of Waziristan and Community spaces. The cost of the project will be Rs1.5 billion where feasibility has been already made for allocation of land and estimated cost.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent government is focused on providing quality education, especially female education in the whole province including the Tribal Districts. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Representatives of Tochi Welfare Organization and others.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Water Agriculture University Of Engineering And Technology Post All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

1280 posts approved for Islamabad police

1 minute ago

Pakistan's economy heading in right direction: Pri ..

1 minute ago

Mandviwalla meets Speaker of Malaysian House of Re ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Pir Mehr A ..

1 minute ago

Founders-PIAF Alliance poised to sweep Lahore Cham ..

6 minutes ago

NAB granted 14-day remand of Qaim Khani in assets ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.