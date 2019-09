Education City costing Rs1.5bn to be established in North Waziristan: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle with the establishment of Education City in Tribal District North Waziristan and directed the concerned quarters to make it part of the 10 years development plan for the merged areas. Chairing a meeting regarding the establishment of Education City at North Waziristan , the Chief Minister directed for making working group wherein private sector, representatives of Tochi Welfare Organization and government officials will be included. The incumbent government will give its all out support for such important initiatives, he said adding provision of quality education especially female education in newly merged districts is the priority of provincial government Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding the establishment of Education City at North Waziristan . The meeting was informed that TOCHI Organization has acquired the requisite land which is located at Pir Kalay Tappi at the Junction of three subdivisions of North Waziristan where all the people of the District will be benefited. The meeting was further told that the objectives of the Education City is to provide quality Higher Education to people of the District at their door step and to create competitive Educational ambiance to achieve quality education

Further to enhance enrollment at higher educational level and to reduce drop out ratio at Post graduate level. The Chief Minister was informed that the purpose of establishing education city is to increase literacy rate in North Waziristan which is the lowest in the newly merged Districts. The meeting was also briefed regarding Education City Development Plan. Under the master plan, the Education City will consist of Private Universities, UET North Waziristan University, Agriculture University, hostels, water reservoirs, mosques, Medical College and Teaching Hospitals, sports Complex, emergency Services, Government University of Waziristan and Community spaces. The cost of the project will be Rs1.5 billion where feasibility has been already made for allocation of land and estimated cost.

The Chief Minister said that the incumbent government is focused on providing quality education, especially female education in the whole province including the Tribal Districts. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Representatives of Tochi Welfare Organization and others.