UrduPoint.com

Education City On 7,000 Kanal In South Waziristan Planned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Education city on 7,000 kanal in South Waziristan planned

An Education City on 7,000 kanal has been planned by the government in South Waziristan district to provide quality education to tribal students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :An Education City on 7,000 kanal has been planned by the government in South Waziristan district to provide quality education to tribal students.

Besides UET Peshawar and Agriculture University of Science and Technology Peshawar, official in KP Education Department told APP on Tuesday that Swat University of Science and Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar and other top private sectors have shown willingness to establish its campuses at South Waziristan's Education City.

The government would provide land to universities for construction of campus while the universities would complete construction work through its own finances.

A public sector university at Barang tehsil of Bajaur district would also be established with an estimated cost of Rs1,000 million to provide quality education to tribal youth at their doorsteps.

Bajaur university's feasibility has been completed and work on the project would soon start," he said, adding the university would be established on 4,000 kanal land.

Upon completion of the Bajaur university's building, he said the university would be opened at Government College Barang Bajaur where its proposals would be forwarded to PDWP for approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Education Swat Agriculture University Of Engineering And Technology Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing J ..

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing Joint Regulation of Offshore Wi ..

5 minutes ago
 NATO Seeking to Ratify Sweden's Membership Bid by ..

NATO Seeking to Ratify Sweden's Membership Bid by Vilnius Summit - Stoltenberg

3 minutes ago
 Moscow to Provide Assistance to All Affected by UA ..

Moscow to Provide Assistance to All Affected by UAV Attack on City - Mayor

3 minutes ago
 SFERP inks agreements for livelihood support to fl ..

SFERP inks agreements for livelihood support to flood affected rural population

3 minutes ago
 Future of Missile Defense Lies in Lasers, Beams, N ..

Future of Missile Defense Lies in Lasers, Beams, Not in Kinetic Systems - Israel ..

3 minutes ago
 US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Bord ..

US Seeks 12-Month Authorization of All Syrian Border Crossings - Envoy to UN

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.