Education city on 7,000 kanal in South Waziristan planned

An Education City on 7,000 kanal has been planned by the government in South Waziristan district to provide quality education to tribal students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :

Besides UET Peshawar and Agriculture University of Science and Technology Peshawar, official in KP Education Department told APP on Tuesday that Swat University of Science and Technology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar and other top private sectors have shown willingness to establish its campuses at South Waziristan's Education City.

The government would provide land to universities for construction of campus while the universities would complete construction work through its own finances.

A public sector university at Barang tehsil of Bajaur district would also be established with an estimated cost of Rs1,000 million to provide quality education to tribal youth at their doorsteps.

Bajaur university's feasibility has been completed and work on the project would soon start," he said, adding the university would be established on 4,000 kanal land.

Upon completion of the Bajaur university's building, he said the university would be opened at Government College Barang Bajaur where its proposals would be forwarded to PDWP for approval.