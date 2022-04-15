UrduPoint.com

Education City To Be Established In KP: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Education City to be established in KP: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that Education City would be established in the province that would be run under private-public partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said that Education City would be established in the province that would be run under private-public partnership.

He was addressing a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony that was signed between University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat and Higher Education Department KP.

He said that government and private sector schools including colleges and universities would be established in education city. He said that commercial and residential blocs would also be constructed in the education city.

Kamran Bangash said that land has also been acquired for the project and education city would be monitored by University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Government

Recent Stories

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isra ..

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - R ..

56 seconds ago
 Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

58 seconds ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion ..

Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion Soldiers Fight Along Ukrainia ..

1 minute ago
 Uganda to Deploy Military to Fight Pest Outbreak - ..

Uganda to Deploy Military to Fight Pest Outbreak - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middl ..

Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middle School in Gwadar

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.