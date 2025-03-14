Education Department Accelerates Action Against Booti Mafia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Punjab Education Department has accelerated its campaign against cheating mafias during the ongoing matriculation examination 2025.
Senior officers of the Punjab Education Department visited various examination centers of Rawalpindi region to review the conduct of annual examinations, during which three candidates were caught red-handed while cheating, orders were issued to take legal action against them.
According to the spokesperson of the Education Board Rawalpindi, on Friday, Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan, DPI Colleges Punjab Syed Ansar Azhar, Director Colleges Sher Ahmed Satti, Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, Secretary Board Muhammad Fahmid visited various examination centers.
During the visit, they reviewed the arrangements made by the Education Board and expressed satisfaction.
Speaking after the visit, DPI Colleges Punjab said that the effective and comprehensive strategy against the booty mafia and the best examination arrangements by the education board are commendable.
The efforts of Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan were also appreciated.
He said that the Rawalpindi board examination is being conducted as per the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz. Chairman Pindi Board Muhammad Adnan Khan visited various examination centers of Chakwal district. During the visit, he checked the attendance of the CCTV cameras, examination staff and security arrangements.
During the visit he said that the intentions of the booti mafia were crushed due to the effective and comprehensive surveillance of all the examination centers.
Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centers. While talking after the visit, he said that three candidates were caught red-handed while cheating, including two candidates, Attaullah Shah (regular candidate) of the examination center Government College of Technology Hattar Road, Taxila, roll number 922192, Hussain Ahmed (private candidate) of the examination center Government Boys High school PAC Kamra Attock, roll number 922165, and Muhammad Imran Malik (private candidate) of the examination center Government Boys High School PAC Kamra Attock, roll number 931055. A UMC case was registered and sent to the Disciplinary Branch Board Office.
