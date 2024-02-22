Education Department Announces Exam Schedule
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday released the exam schedule for students from fifth to eighth grade, an official of the education department confirmed here Thursday.
All school principals have been instructed to implement the schedule and the examination would start simultaneously across the province on March 4, the official said. He disclosed that the examination would end on March 26.
