Open Menu

Education Department Announces Exam Schedule

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Education department announces exam schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday released the exam schedule for students from fifth to eighth grade, an official of the education department confirmed here Thursday.

All school principals have been instructed to implement the schedule and the examination would start simultaneously across the province on March 4, the official said. He disclosed that the examination would end on March 26.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education March From

Recent Stories

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

2 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

15 hours ago
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

15 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

15 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

15 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

15 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan