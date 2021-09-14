Education department approves 8 new schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The meeting of District Development Committee held on Tuesday to review the development projects and approved 8 new schemes for the education department.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that development schemes should be completed on time.

The schemes were approved for estimated cost of Rs. 20 million.

He said that the concerned officers should monitor the field work and no compromise would be made on the quality of development work.