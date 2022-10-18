Education department Asstt Director booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested assistant director (Admin) education department for taking illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 from an employee.

According to official sources, ACE Gujranwala Region Director Muhammad Zaman along with his team conducted a raid and arrested assistant director (Admin) HusnainMubashar with marked Currency notes.

A case has been registered against the accused.