Education department Attock starts distribution of Free Text Books

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Education department Attock has started distribution of Free Text Books (FTBs) to students and this task would be completed with in a week.

CEO education Attock Javed Iqbal Awan said that across the district there were more than 1200 schools where thousand of students were studying.

He said for the distribution of FTBs , necessary instructions have been given to head teachers and teachers who were ensuring distribution of books keeping in view coronavirus SOPs .

CEO said that on daily basis the students of only one class are being called to schools and given FTBs.

Replying to a question, CEO said that summer vacation task was also being given beside giving FTBs to the students.

He said that in the prevailing situation parents must play their role and ensure regular study of their children and also benefit from online classes being telecast on ptv on e-school channel