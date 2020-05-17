Education department completes hiring of SSTs in division

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The hiring process of 219 general and science teachers in Hazra division Sunday had been completed.

According to the education department notification, the hiring process of Secondary school Teacher (SST) General and Science male had been completed in 8 districts of the division where successful candidates had been notified those had qualified through the National Testing System (NTS) test.

In Mansehra district, 48 SSTs have been inducted, Abbottabad 67, Mansehra 44, Kohistan 16, Battagram 19, Upper Kohistan 7, Torghar 13 while for Lower Kohistan 6 SSTs were inducted.

The addition of new SSTs would lower the burden on existing staff and also provide new teachers to many schools.