- Home
- Pakistan
- Education Department declared one thousand primary schools for flood affectees relief camps
Education Department Declared One Thousand Primary Schools For Flood Affectees Relief Camps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In response to the emergency flood situation in Sindh, the education Department Larkana on Monday has declared more than one thousand government boys' and girls' primary schools, both pacca and katcha, across all four talukas of the district as relief camps to relocate affected people from katcha to pacca areas.
The process of sheltering the flood victims has begun. The district administration will provide necessary facilities, including food, to the flood victims in the relief camps.
In this regard, District Education Officer (Primary) Anis-ur-Rehman Jalbani, has sent the details of the declared schools to the Taluka Education Officers (TEOs) of all four including Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, and Dokri. Consequently, over one thousand government boys' and girls' schools in the four talukas have been declared relief camps to shelter the flood victims. This includes 307 schools in Larkana taluka, 308 in Ratodero taluka, 214 in Bakrani taluka, 146 in Dokri taluka, and over 32 katcha schools in the district.
The 3,290 classrooms in these notified schools have the capacity to shelter over 32,900 flood victims. The schools include over 70 schools from Larkana city and schools from various Union Councils (UC) Larkana Tehsil.
Schools from Ratodero Municipal Committee, New Dero Municipal Committee, and UCs of Ratodero Tehsil.
Similarly, Schools from Bakrani and Dokri talukas include those from Town Committee Khair Muhammad Arija, and UCs, On the other hand, 32 katcha boys' and girls' primary schools in Larkana district have also been declared as relief camps for flood victims.
The communicated letter stated that on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the notified schools have been declared as relief camps for housing flood victims. Instructions were issued that schools located in katcha areas, which have been surrounded by floodwater, should be temporarily vacated or closed. TEOs were directed to remain in contact with the relevant Assistant Commissioners for further advance information regarding flood victims.
Headmasters were instructed to move school records, furniture, electrical or solar motors, solar plates, and other valuable items to safe places. Headmasters, watchmen, or any subordinate staff were directed to remain highly alert for the security of the school.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM vows rapid rehabilitation after floods55 seconds ago
-
Education Department declared one thousand primary schools for flood affectees relief camps57 seconds ago
-
32 acres of drug hemp cultivation destroyed in Kalat’s Mangchar11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker denounces robbery at MNA Dr Vankwani’s residence NA11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana-II case without proceedings11 minutes ago
-
Steps underway for rehabilitation, resettlement of flood victims: Dr. Amjad11 minutes ago
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta21 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements21 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine21 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC21 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change21 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds21 minutes ago