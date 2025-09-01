Education Department declared one thousand primary schools for flood affectees relief camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In response to the emergency flood situation in Sindh, the education Department Larkana on Monday has declared more than one thousand government boys' and girls' primary schools, both pacca and katcha, across all four talukas of the district as relief camps to relocate affected people from katcha to pacca areas.

The process of sheltering the flood victims has begun. The district administration will provide necessary facilities, including food, to the flood victims in the relief camps.

In this regard, District Education Officer (Primary) Anis-ur-Rehman Jalbani, has sent the details of the declared schools to the Taluka Education Officers (TEOs) of all four including Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani, and Dokri. Consequently, over one thousand government boys' and girls' schools in the four talukas have been declared relief camps to shelter the flood victims. This includes 307 schools in Larkana taluka, 308 in Ratodero taluka, 214 in Bakrani taluka, 146 in Dokri taluka, and over 32 katcha schools in the district.

The 3,290 classrooms in these notified schools have the capacity to shelter over 32,900 flood victims. The schools include over 70 schools from Larkana city and schools from various Union Councils (UC) Larkana Tehsil.

Schools from Ratodero Municipal Committee, New Dero Municipal Committee, and UCs of Ratodero Tehsil.

Similarly, Schools from Bakrani and Dokri talukas include those from Town Committee Khair Muhammad Arija, and UCs, On the other hand, 32 katcha boys' and girls' primary schools in Larkana district have also been declared as relief camps for flood victims.

The communicated letter stated that on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the notified schools have been declared as relief camps for housing flood victims. Instructions were issued that schools located in katcha areas, which have been surrounded by floodwater, should be temporarily vacated or closed. TEOs were directed to remain in contact with the relevant Assistant Commissioners for further advance information regarding flood victims.

Headmasters were instructed to move school records, furniture, electrical or solar motors, solar plates, and other valuable items to safe places. Headmasters, watchmen, or any subordinate staff were directed to remain highly alert for the security of the school.