Education Department Directed To Ensure Facilities At Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Education department directed to ensure facilities at schools

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar on Wednesday directed the officials of the education department to ensure timely provision of facilities at all schools of the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of the district education department.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed regarding the performance of the last month and the implementation of minutes of the previous meeting of the steering committee.

The DC directed the officials of the education department to visit all the schools regularly and send a report to the district administration within ten days about the schools which were lacking facilities.

He said the schools which lacked staff should be provided by the education department immediately and strict action should be taken against absent staff.

He said that provision of quality education and facilities was the top priority of the district administration and added that all possible efforts would be made in this regard.

