Education Department, EMA Asked To Ensure Quality Education In Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that the Education Department and Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) should play their role to ensure the provision of quality education and conducive learning environment for children in all schools across the district

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that the Education Department and Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) should play their role to ensure the provision of quality education and conducive learning environment for children in all schools across the district.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee. The DC further said that with regard to the provision of water and other facilities in schools, the Department of Education should ensure facilities through PTC funds and conditional grants.

He said that the provision of quality education and services to the children was the top priority of the district administration; the assistant commissioner Abbottabad would inspect the schools with regard to the land demarcation and ensure a solution to the issue.

The meeting was also briefed by DMO Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood about the performance of May 2022 and the performance of the previous steering committee and the implementation of the minutes.

The DC Abbottabad issued instructions to the Education Department for the provision of facilities in schools, he also directed to ensure strict action against staff absent from duty and other violations.

He also issued instructions to the DEOs and DMOs regarding the improvement of schools and monitoring systems while the EMA and Education Department were directed to repair and upgrade buildings of different schools.

The meeting was attended by ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, DMO Education Monitoring Authority Ansar Mahmood, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC-3 Shirk Yar Khan Toro, representative district education office, district accounts office and SDO CNW.

