Education Department, EMA To Play Role In Quality Education: Tariq Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday urged to ensure quality education in all schools and guarantee a better environment for education

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday urged to ensure quality education in all schools and guarantee a better environment for education.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Education Department.

DMO Education Monitoring Authority (EMA) Tehmas Khan reviewed the performance of the previous Steering Committee and the implementation of the minutes and briefed the meeting.

The DC directed the Education Department regarding the provision of facilities in schools. He issued instructions to DEO males and females regarding the improvement of education and the provision of basic essential facilities in schools.

He further said in the absence from duty department should take action against teachers of BPS 16 and above scale, regarding the provision of clean drinking water and other facilities in all schools, the Department of Education should ensure through PTC funds and conditional grants.

The provision of quality education and facilities to the children is the first priority of the district administration and all possible support will be provided in this regard.

The DC ordered the provision of better educational facilities to students in model classrooms, he also emphasized the implementation of modern education methods for the students according to modern requirements. In addition to this, instructions were issued to the DEOs for the rehabilitation of schools affected by floods and rains.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, DMO Education Monitoring Authority Tehmas Khan, DEO Mail Muhammad Tanveer, DEO Female Dilshad Begum and other officers of the Education Department were present.

