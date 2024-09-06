Open Menu

Education Department Holds Event To Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Education Department holds event to pay tribute to martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The school education Department of Bahawalpur organised an event to mark the Pakistan Defence Day.

Tribute were paid to the sacrifices, courage, bravery, and determination of the Pakistan armed forces at the event, held at Government Cantt High School.

Muhammad Arif, brother of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umar Hanif, son of Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Hanif, and Muhammad Nawaz, brother of Shaheed Muhammad Zafar, an SSG commando were 'guests of honour' at the event.

In their speeches, they provided detailed and insightful discussions of the sacrifices of the martyrs, their high spirits, and their love for the homeland.

On this occasion, students, teachers, and the Chief Executive Officer of Education Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Akram expressed their views on the importance of defending the homeland and highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Bahawalpur Event Government Love Defence Day

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

36 seconds ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

5 hours ago
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

6 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan