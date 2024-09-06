Education Department Holds Event To Pay Tribute To Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The school education Department of Bahawalpur organised an event to mark the Pakistan Defence Day.
Tribute were paid to the sacrifices, courage, bravery, and determination of the Pakistan armed forces at the event, held at Government Cantt High School.
Muhammad Arif, brother of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umar Hanif, son of Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Hanif, and Muhammad Nawaz, brother of Shaheed Muhammad Zafar, an SSG commando were 'guests of honour' at the event.
In their speeches, they provided detailed and insightful discussions of the sacrifices of the martyrs, their high spirits, and their love for the homeland.
On this occasion, students, teachers, and the Chief Executive Officer of Education Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Akram expressed their views on the importance of defending the homeland and highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister36 seconds ago
-
Man injured during dacoity bid3 minutes ago
-
President for stronger Navy to protect Pakistan’s geo-economic interests3 minutes ago
-
Seven including two women injured in scuffle3 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Sialkot Fort to mark Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested for blackmailing minors with obscene videos13 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive, vaccination to start from Sept 913 minutes ago
-
Defence Day event at Arts Council13 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh to get university soon: Rana Sikandar Hayat23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects MC office23 minutes ago
-
Customs arrest passenger with 7 kg of silver ornaments at airport23 minutes ago
-
192 people selected for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' porgramme23 minutes ago