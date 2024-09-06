Education Department holds event to pay tribute to martyrs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The school education Department of Bahawalpur organised an event to mark the Pakistan Defence Day.

Tribute were paid to the sacrifices, courage, bravery, and determination of the Pakistan armed forces at the event, held at Government Cantt High School.

Muhammad Arif, brother of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umar Hanif, son of Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Hanif, and Muhammad Nawaz, brother of Shaheed Muhammad Zafar, an SSG commando were 'guests of honour' at the event.

In their speeches, they provided detailed and insightful discussions of the sacrifices of the martyrs, their high spirits, and their love for the homeland.

On this occasion, students, teachers, and the Chief Executive Officer of Education Bahawalpur Chaudhry Muhammad Akram expressed their views on the importance of defending the homeland and highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs.