Education department introduces online tracking system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :In an innovative move, the school education Department, South Punjab has launched an online students performance tracking system, abbreviated as SPeTS.

"It would enable all the stakeholders including teachers, parents and the department to keep a track on every student's performance with ultimate aim of taking appropriate actions where required", said a release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations here on Wednesday.

All particulars, including not only those related to the student but also concerning the family members such as academic, professional and financial details of parents and siblings would be fed in the system which would help teachers see the student in totality.

Every teacher would be required to provide feedback on individual student, with particular focus on the strengths and weaknesses in the given subject, and then update it every three months thus enabling the supervisors to see how the student's progress can be improved. result sheets for the monthly assessment and annual exam etc. would also be kept in the system to avoid any concealment on the part of the students.

The system would also capture general details on behavior of the students as well such as attendance, discipline, punctuality, cleanliness, and personal hygiene etc.

Another hallmark of the SPeTS is that it would also record details pertaining to physical and mental health and general well-being of all learners so that symptoms are detected in time for subsequent treatment to avoid lifelong illnesses, added the release.

Furthermore, it is being linked with the data of health department so that a referral to an appropriate medical facility could also be generated.

The details regarding parents-teachers meetings would also be uploaded on the system for record purposes. Login credentials would be provided to parents also to allow them to monitor every aspect of their child's academic performance and general behavior for possible intervention as and when required. The system would also establish two-way communication between the teachers and parents.

The SPeTS has been initially rolled out at the Government Boys Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Multan, and once the bugs are removed it would be extended to all public schools in South Punjab.

Secretary School Education Department, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, shared that they had created a sort of living document to keep track on every child's physical, mental and academic growth and make interventions where required.

The department had developed the software in the larger interest of the society and therefore could provide it to other public sector entities as well as private schools for possible adoption, he concluded.