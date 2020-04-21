UrduPoint.com
Education Department KP Transfers Various Female Officers

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:17 PM

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday transferred and posted various female education officers with immediate effect

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday transferred and posted various female education officers with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by the Education Department after the approval of KP chief minister various District and Deputy Education Officers (female) have been transferred and posted.

Nadia Begusm has been transferred to DEO Torghar, Rehana Yasmeen DEO Upper Kohistan, Asmat Ara Qureshi DEO Upper Kohistan transferred to Lower Dir.

Deputy DEO Haripur Sadia Aziz transferred to Malakand while DDEO Torghar Nadia Begum has been posted as DEO Torghar.

Deputy DEO Battagram Rehana Yasmeen has been transferred to Upper Kohistan.

The education department has directed all officers to immediately take charge of their new assignments.

