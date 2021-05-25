Education department officials visit historical high school No. 1 for boys Havelian on the directives of Qalandar Lodh

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi Education Department officials, Tuesday visited historical Ghazi Daod Shah High School No.1 Havelian to review the deteriorating situation of the building and for the preparation of the feasibility for the reconstruction of the school.

According to the details, the minister Qalandar Lodhi took the notice of the worsening situation of the historical school from social and print media ordered his coordinator Bilal Lodhi to immediately contact with concerned departments and prepare the feasibility report.

He also directed the district education officer to prepare a detailed report about the Ghazi Daud Shah High School's situation and present him as soon as possible.

Former district Naib Nazim Babu Javed Iqbal, ADO Sardar Abdul Qayum, SDO Mian Gul Taasaf and ADO sports Saifullah Lodhi while Bilal Khan Lodhi Coordinator Qalandar Khan Lodhi also visited classrooms along with District Education Officer (DEO).

While speaking on the occasion Bilal Khan Lodhi shown grief and sorrow over the poor condition of the building and said that it's a matter of sorrow that nobody paid any attention to the historical school building and was destroyed due to the negligence of the leadership.

He further said that 1000 students are studying in the historical Ghazi Daod Shah school where there is no bench and chair available for them, it also shows the interest and affiliation of the local leadership, Bilal Lodhi said that the so-called leadership of district Abbottabad also graduated from the same school.

The coordinator assured the principal Ghazi Daood Shah High School No.1 and the people of Havelian that the minister for Revenue would support and provide funds for the reconstruction of the school to reinstate its original shape and also to make it a model school.