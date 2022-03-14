Education Department organizes flower exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, District education Authority Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, on behalf of the Education Department here on Monday, inaugurated the Spring Flower Exhibition at the office of District Education Officer Elementary.

CEO Education Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan visited flower stalls and inspected different types of flowers.

Talking on the occasion, he said that in order to make the environment beautiful and green, it is the individual and collective national responsibility of all of us to plant saplings during the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022.

He also appreciated the efforts of the organizers and gardeners in organizing the exhibition of colorful flowers.

On this occasion, DEO Education Naseer Ahmad Sial briefed the CEO Education and the participants about different types and colors of flowers. He said that more than 100 varieties of flowers were present in the exhibition.