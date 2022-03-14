UrduPoint.com

Education Department Organizes Flower Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Education Department organizes flower exhibition

Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, on behalf of the Education Department here on Monday, inaugurated the Spring Flower Exhibition at the office of District Education Officer Elementary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, District education Authority Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, on behalf of the Education Department here on Monday, inaugurated the Spring Flower Exhibition at the office of District Education Officer Elementary.

CEO Education Bahawalpur Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan visited flower stalls and inspected different types of flowers.

Talking on the occasion, he said that in order to make the environment beautiful and green, it is the individual and collective national responsibility of all of us to plant saplings during the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2022.

He also appreciated the efforts of the organizers and gardeners in organizing the exhibition of colorful flowers.

On this occasion, DEO Education Naseer Ahmad Sial briefed the CEO Education and the participants about different types and colors of flowers. He said that more than 100 varieties of flowers were present in the exhibition.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

3 minutes ago
 Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

3 minutes ago
 27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on Ma ..

27th Int'l Poetry show to be held in Karachi on March 22

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 M ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 14 Mar 2022

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University set up 'Sindh Agricul ..

Sindh Agriculture University set up 'Sindh Agriculture Science Society'

3 minutes ago
 Thundering spell of political innings about to sta ..

Thundering spell of political innings about to start: Usman Dar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>